Talcum Powder MDL Judge Outlines Beginning Steps to Selecting Bellwether Trials

TRENTON, N.J. –– The court overseeing the national talcum powder products liability multidistrict litigation docket has issued an order outlining case selection and discovery for the purpose of establishing a process for identifying and selecting bellwether cases for trial.

In the May 15 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey explained that the case selection and discovery will proceed in two stages.

The MDL Court explained that from the pending cases, 1,000 will be randomly selected; plaintiffs in each of those selected cases will be asked to complete a Plaintiff Profile Form and produce core records ...

