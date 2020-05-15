STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ala. Dental Practice Sues Cincinnati Insurance for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham, Ala., dental practice has sued The Cincinnati Insurance Co. in federal court, seeking coverage for losses it sustained after government COVID-19 orders limited it to performing emergency procedures only.

In a May 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, Southern Dental Birmingham LLC says the civil authority stay-at-home orders triggered coverage under the Cincinnati policy.

Southern Dental submitted a claim with Cincinnati for business interruption losses. In an April 29 reservation of rights letter, the insurer replied that for a loss to be covered, there must be a ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman

Robert Pierce & Associates



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login