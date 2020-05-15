STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Ala. Dental Practice Sues Cincinnati Insurance for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses
May 15, 2020
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham, Ala., dental practice has sued The Cincinnati Insurance Co. in federal court, seeking coverage for losses it sustained after government COVID-19 orders limited it to performing emergency procedures only.
In a May 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, Southern Dental Birmingham LLC says the civil authority stay-at-home orders triggered coverage under the Cincinnati policy.
Southern Dental submitted a claim with Cincinnati for business interruption losses. In an April 29 reservation of rights letter, the insurer replied that for a loss to be covered, there must be a ...
