STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration
N.Y. Federal Judge Appoints Umpire to Oversee Reinsurance Billings Dispute
May 15, 2020
NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has appointed an umpire to oversee a dispute over whether Chicago Reinsurance Co.’s reinsurance billing for an underlying settlement of asbestos claims comports with a 2017 arbitration award.
In a May 8 order, Judge J. Paul Oetken of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York tapped W. Mark Wigmore to replace the resigned umpire in the arbitration.
General Reinsurance Corp. and SCOR Reinsurance Co. reinsured Chicago Insurance Co. under a Second Layer Special Casualty Excess Agreement of Reinsurance from Jan. 1, 1981, to Dec. 31, 1982. As part ...
