STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. High Court Refuses to Fast-Track Restaurant Owner’s COVID-19 Business Interruption Lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied a Pittsburgh restaurant’s request to fast-track its case in which it seeks coverage for COVID-19 business interruption losses from Erie Insurance Co.

The court rejected Joseph Tambellini Inc. d/b/a Joseph Tambellini Restaurant’s emergency application for extraordinary relief in a one-page order issued on May 14.

In the April 29 application, Tambellini argued that “hundreds, if not thousands of lawsuits are expected to be filed in the commonwealth by business owners against insurers to recover for the losses” and that “the delay occasioned by the standard appellate process will unduly prejudice” ...

Associated Law Firms

Haggerty Goldberg Schleifer & Kupersmith

Jack Goodrich & Associates

Schmit Kramer



Associated Documents

Order



