STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Pa. High Court Refuses to Fast-Track Restaurant Owner’s COVID-19 Business Interruption Lawsuit
May 15, 2020
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied a Pittsburgh restaurant’s request to fast-track its case in which it seeks coverage for COVID-19 business interruption losses from Erie Insurance Co.
The court rejected Joseph Tambellini Inc. d/b/a Joseph Tambellini Restaurant’s emergency application for extraordinary relief in a one-page order issued on May 14.
In the April 29 application, Tambellini argued that “hundreds, if not thousands of lawsuits are expected to be filed in the commonwealth by business owners against insurers to recover for the losses” and that “the delay occasioned by the standard appellate process will unduly prejudice” ...
Associated Law Firms
Haggerty Goldberg Schleifer & Kupersmith
Jack Goodrich & Associates
Schmit Kramer
Associated Documents
Order