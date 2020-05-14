STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Frozen Drink Supplier Sues Insurer, Demanding Coverage for COVID-19-Related Losses

NEW YORK — A supplier of frozen drink machines and products has sued its insurers in New York federal court, seeking coverage for an anticipated $1 million in business losses it will sustain after COVID-19 civil authority orders forced it to halt its operations.

Brain Freeze Beverage LLC, in a May 13 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, contends coverage is triggered under its policy issued by The Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. and its parent corporation, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. d/b/a The Hartford Insurance Group.

“Plaintiff’s customers consist of ...

