STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Proposed Class Action Demands COVID-19 Coverage from Aspen American Insurance

SEATTLE — A Seattle dental practice has filed a proposed class action against Aspen American Insurance Co., seeking coverage for business income losses it sustained after state and local COVID-19 civil authority orders barred it from performing anything but emergency procedures.

In a May 13 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Karla Aylen DDS, P.S. says the orders triggered coverage under the Aspen policy’s provisions for Income, Extra Expense, Extended Business Income, and Civil Authority.

In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the United States, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued ...

Associated Law Firms

Keller Rohrback



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login