Kansas City Dental Clinics File COVID-19 Class Action Against Owners Insurance Co.

KANSAS CITY — Four Kansas City dental clinics have hit Owners Insurance Co. with a proposed class action, demanding coverage for business losses they sustained when government COVID-19 orders limited them to performing only emergency procedures.

In a May 13 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kansas, Blue Springs Dental Care LLC, Green Hills Dental KC LLC, Highland Dental Clinic LLC, and Kearney Dental LLC contend that their policies do not exclude coverage for pandemic-related losses.

