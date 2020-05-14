STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

San Francisco Music Venue Files COVID-19 Class Action Against First Mercury Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO — The owner of a San Francisco music venue and restaurant has sued First Mercury Insurance Co. in federal court, seeking coverage for business interruption losses arising from its forced closure due to COVID-19 and related government orders.

In a May 13 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by Raven and the Bow d/b/a Ivy Room, says the civil authority orders caused its property to lose some or all of its functionality and/or become useless or inhabitable, resulting in substantial loss of business income.

“These losses are insured losses under several ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



