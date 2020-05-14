STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Outpatient Clinic Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Losses Caused by Closure Orders

CAMDEN, N.J. — A Vineland, N.J., outpatient clinic has sued Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd., maintaining that civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused it to sustain business interruption losses that are covered under its policy.

In a May 13 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Ambulatory Care Center, PA explained that a majority of its operations are elective medical and surgical procedures, which it was forced to stop performing in compliance with the New Jersey governor’s stay-at-home order.

Ambulatory Care used to average 80-100 procedures a week; now ...

