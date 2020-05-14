STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

New York Times, Others, Sue SBA for Names of Businesses that Received COVID-19 Aid

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of media outlets, including The New York Times, have sued the Small Business Administration, demanding records identifying businesses that received public assistance as part of the government’s efforts to address the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia plaintiffs seek the information under the Freedom of Information Act, noting that until now, “the SBA has routinely provided such information about businesses that take out SBA loans.”

““While the SBA has not yet disclosed which companies have received loans ...

Associated Law Firms

Ballard Spahr



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login