Amazon, Whole Foods Asked to Produce Workers’ COVID-19 Infection and Death Info

BOSTON — A coalition of 13 attorneys general have asked Amazon and Whole Foods for updated information detailing COVID-19 safety measures they have adopted, data regarding COVID-19 infections and deaths among their workers, and evidence of their compliance with state paid sick leave laws.

In a May 11 letter, the attorneys general, led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, said they are alarmed by recent media reports alleging that the companies have inadequate safety measures and sick leave policies, insufficient data about infections and deaths among their workers, and retaliation against workers who call attention to unsafe workplace conditions.

