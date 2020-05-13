STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Medtronic Prevails in Ohio Federal SynchroMed II Pain Medication Pump Action

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has awarded Medtronic Inc. summary judgment in a lawsuit targeting its SynchroMed II Infusion System, finding the claims are time-barred because the plaintiff knew the device could have caused her injuries more than two years before filing suit.

In a May 11 order, Judge James L. Graham of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio further ruled that the claims are preempted by the Medical Device Amendments to the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act because the plaintiff did not present adequate evidence that Medtronic violated an FDA requirement.

Associated Documents

Order



