Zantac Federal MDL Judge Appoints Lead Counsel, Steering Committee

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The judge overseeing the Zantac multidistrict litigation docket has appointed as lead counsel Tracy Finken of Anapol Weiss, Robert Gilbert of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert, Michael McGlamry of Pope McGlamry and Adam Pulaski of Pulaski Kherkher.

In a May 8 order, Judge Robin L. Rosenberg of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida also appointed a steering committee, comprised of R. Brent Wisner of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, Rosemarie Bogdan of Martin Harding & Massotti, Mark Dearman of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Elizabeth Fegan of Fegan Scott in ...

