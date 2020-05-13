STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Mo. County Sues Gym Owner for Refusing to Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

ST. LOUIS — The county of St. Louis, Mo., has sued the owner of two gyms, accusing it of violating COVID-19 stay-at-home orders by continuing to operate its facilities in contravention of the law.

In a May 11 complaint, the county seeks an order requiring House of Pain Gym Services Inc. to close its gyms in compliance with the stay-at-home orders.

On March 13, St. Louis County health officials declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis and issued a stay-at-home order requiring the closure of all non-essential businesses — including gyms.

“To ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login