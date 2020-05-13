STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Gun Rights Group Sues Conn. Lawmakers Over COVID-19 Elimination of Fingerprinting Services

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Connecticut gun rights group has sued state lawmakers over a Covid-19 order allowing local police departments to limit or eliminate the fingerprinting services required for firearms certificates and permits, complaining that it violates their constitutional rights.

In a May 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League Inc. and certain of its members contend that defendants’ actions interfere with their right to purchase firearms and ammunition, warranting injunctive relief.

Named as defendants are Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, chief executive of the Connecticut Department of Emergency ...

Associated Law Firms

Fishbein Law Firm

Law Offices of Doug Dubitsky



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login