N.Y. Medical Spa Sues Erie Insurance, Says COVID-19 Business Losses are Covered

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Rochester, N.Y., medical spa sued Erie Insurance Co. in federal court, seeking coverage for business losses it has incurred due to COVID-19 and related civil authority orders which required it to close its doors.

In a May 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, Laser Spa of Rochester LLC d/b/a Spitale Laser Spa Salon says it has “suffered direct physical loss or damage within the definition of the policy” and that the policy does not contain a virus exclusion.

“The government-mandated closure is physically impacting Plaintiff. Any ...

