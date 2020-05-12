STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Dental Practice Sues Insurers for Business Interruption Insurance Coverage

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey dental practice has sued its insurers in federal court, demanding coverage for losses it sustained after government COVID-19 orders required it to perform only emergency procedures.

In a May 11 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Federici Dental P.A. says the civil authority orders triggered coverage under its policy, issued by defendants The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. and Citizens Insurance Company of America.

“The policy provided that the insurance coverage applied to the actual loss of business income sustained and the actual expenses incurred when access to ...

Associated Law Firms

Anapol Weiss



Associated Documents

Complaint



