STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Princeton, N.J., Dental Practice Sues Insurers for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses
May 12, 2020
TRENTON, N.J. — A Princeton, N.J., dental implant and periodontics practice has sued its insurers in federal court, seeking coverage for losses it sustained after government COVID-19 orders limited it to performing emergency procedures only.
In a May 11 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, M. Ilhan Uzel, MDM, DSc, d/b/a Mercer Center for Implants and Periodontics at Princeton says the civil authority orders triggered coverage under its policy, issued by The Hanover and Citizens Insurance Company of America.
Plaintiff contends that it “suffered direct physical loss or damage within the definition of ...
Associated Law Firms
Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles
Golomb & Honik
Levin Sedran & Berman
Robert Pierce & Associates
Associated Documents
Complaint