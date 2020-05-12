STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Princeton, N.J., Dental Practice Sues Insurers for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

TRENTON, N.J. — A Princeton, N.J., dental implant and periodontics practice has sued its insurers in federal court, seeking coverage for losses it sustained after government COVID-19 orders limited it to performing emergency procedures only.

In a May 11 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, M. Ilhan Uzel, MDM, DSc, d/b/a Mercer Center for Implants and Periodontics at Princeton says the civil authority orders triggered coverage under its policy, issued by The Hanover and Citizens Insurance Company of America.

Plaintiff contends that it “suffered direct physical loss or damage within the definition of ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman

Robert Pierce & Associates



Associated Documents

Complaint



