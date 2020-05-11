STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Parties in Federal Talc MDL Docket File Status Report in Wake of Court’s Daubert Hearing

TRENTON, N.J. –– Parties in the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket have filed a status report, noting that there are nearly 15,400 cases pending in the federal coordinated proceedings.

In a status report filed May 5 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the parties outlined the status of the litigation and their position on moving forward with case specific work up and trials.

In the report, the plaintiffs noted that no case-specific discovery has been conducted.

“Plaintiffs believe that case-specific discovery can be accomplished in an efficient manner,” the report stated. “Following the ...

