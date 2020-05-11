STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Media Demands Release of Ariz. Nursing Home COVID-19 Records

PHOENIX — An Arizona newspaper and two television stations have sued state health officials, seeking medical records showing the number of COVID-19 positive residents at state nursing care facilities, and the number of their transfers to and from hospitals.

In a May 5 complaint filed in the Maricopa County (AZ) Superior Court, Phoenix Newspapers Inc., Scripps Media Inc., KPNX-TV Channel 12 and Meredith Corp. contend that the records are “public” under Arizona law and contain information that “involves matters of acute public concern.”

The complaint names as defendants the Arizona Department of Health Services and its director, Dr. Cara Christ ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login