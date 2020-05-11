STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ohio Medical Spa Files COVID-19 Coverage Class Action Against Twin City Fire

HARTFORD, Conn. — An Ohio medical spa has filed a class action against Twin City Fire Insurance Co., asserting that business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders are covered under its all-risk policies.

In a May 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Cosmetic Laser Inc. specifically contends that coverage is triggered under the policies’ provisions for business income, civil authority and extra expense.

The presence of COVID-19 caused direct physical loss of or damage to covered properties by denying use of and damaging such property, and by ...

Associated Law Firms

Burns Bowen Bair

DiCello Levitt Gutzler

Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder

The Lanier Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



