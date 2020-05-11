STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miss. Burger Joint Hits Travelers Casualty with COVID-19 Insurance Class Action

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A Mississippi burger restaurant has filed a class action against Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America, demanding coverage for business interruption losses arising from property damage caused by COVID-19 and related civil authority orders.

In a May 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, Real Hospitality, LLC, d/b/a Ed’s Burger Joint argues the Travelers policies do not include an exclusion for losses, business or property caused by a virus or global pandemic.

“Plaintiff and all similarly situated Class Members have suffered a direct physical loss of and damage to ...

Associated Law Firms

Barrett Law Group



Associated Documents

Complaint



