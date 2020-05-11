STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Eye Care Center Sues Insurers to Recoup COVID-19 Business Losses

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey eye care center has sued its insurers, asserting that the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders has caused policyholders “physical property loss and damage” as defined by its policies.

In a May 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, The Eye Care Center of New Jersey P.A. says The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Twin City Fire Insurance Co. wrongly denied coverage for losses that are insured under the policies’ business income, civil authority, and extra expense provisions.

According to plaintiff, no insurer intends ...

Associated Law Firms

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Seeger Weiss



Associated Documents

Complaint



