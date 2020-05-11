STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
N.J. Eye Care Center Sues Insurers to Recoup COVID-19 Business Losses
May 11, 2020
TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey eye care center has sued its insurers, asserting that the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders has caused policyholders “physical property loss and damage” as defined by its policies.
In a May 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, The Eye Care Center of New Jersey P.A. says The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Twin City Fire Insurance Co. wrongly denied coverage for losses that are insured under the policies’ business income, civil authority, and extra expense provisions.
According to plaintiff, no insurer intends ...
Associated Law Firms
Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
Seeger Weiss
Associated Documents
Complaint