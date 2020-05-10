STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Union National Insurance Faces COVID-19 Coverage Class Action Filed by N.Y. Daycare

NEW YORK — The owner of two daycare centers has filed a class action against Utica National Insurance Corp., seeking coverage for losses it incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and civil authority orders closing all non-essential businesses.

In a May 7 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Slate Hill Daycare Center Inc. says it suffered significant business losses because it can only provide daycare to a small number of customers who have “essential” jobs during the pandemic.

Slate Hill filed a claim under its policy, which covers business personal property, ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman

Robert Pierce & Associates



Associated Documents

Complaint



