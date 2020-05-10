STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Ohio Pediatric Dentist Sues The Hartford for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage
May 10, 2020
HARTFORD, Conn. — An Ohio pediatric dentist has filed a class action against Hartford Casualty Insurance Co., demanding coverage for losses it sustained after COVID-19 and related civil authority orders forced it to stop performing anything but emergency procedures.
In a May 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Dr. Jeffrey Milton, DDS, Inc., dba Olentangy Pediatric Dentistry contends that Hartford “has, on a widescale and uniform basis, refused to pay its insureds under its Business Income, Civil Authority, and Extra Expense coverages for losses suffered due to COVID-19, any orders by civil authorities ...
Associated Law Firms
Burns Bowen Bair
Daniels & Tredennick
DiCello Levitt Gutzler
The Lanier Law Firm
Associated Documents
Complaint