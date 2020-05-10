STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Dentist Sues Travelers, Says COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses Not Excluded

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey dental practice has sued Travelers Casualty of America in federal court, demanding coverage for losses it sustained after government COVID-19 orders required it to perform only emergency procedures.

In a May 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Chester C. Chianese DDC LLC says the civil authority orders triggered coverage under its policy.

“The Travelers Policy provided that the insurance coverage applied to the actual loss of business income sustained and the actual expenses incurred when access to the Insured Premises is prohibited by order of civil ...

