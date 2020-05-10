STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Wash. Orthodontics Practice Sues Massachusetts Bay Insurance for COVID-19 Losses

TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington orthodontics practice has filed a class action against Massachusetts Bay Insurance Co., seeking a ruling that COVID-19-related business interruption losses and expenses are insured because they constitute “direct physical loss of or damage to” to covered property.”

In a May 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Carlos O. Caballero DDS, MS, PS d/b/a Master Orthodontics contends that MBIC has breached the terms of its policy, and those of other insureds, by denying coverage.

Caballero operates an orthodontics practice in three locations and was forced to suspend or ...

Associated Law Firms

Keller Rohrback



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login