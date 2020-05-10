STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Nashville Eatery Sues Insurers in Federal Court for COVID-19 Business Losses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The owner of Nashville restaurant Woolworth on 5th alleges in a federal lawsuit that its insurers have breached its insurance policy by denying coverage for claims arising from government-ordered interruption of its business.

In a May 7 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Woolworths Nashville, LLC d/b/a Woolworth on 5th says its policy issued by The Cincinnati Insurance Co., The Cincinnati Casualty Co. and The Cincinnati Indemnity Co. covers property damage caused by COVID-19 and related civil authority orders.

“Despite Defendants’ express promise in their policies to cover their insureds’ ...

