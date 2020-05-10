STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
N.J. Eyewear Shop Files COVID-19 Class Action Against Travelers, Charter Oak
May 10, 2020
TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey eyewear shop has filed a federal class action against its insurers, asserting that the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders has caused policyholders “physical property loss and damage” as defined by their policies.
In a May 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, J.G. Optical Inc. says The Travelers Companies Inc. and The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. wrongly denied coverage for losses that are insured under the policies’ business income, civil authority, and extra expense provisions.
According to plaintiff, no insurer intends to cover ...
