STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Nevada Beauty Salon Files Class Action Against Sentinel Insurance, Seeks COVID-19 Coverage
May 10, 2020
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Nevada beauty salon has hit Sentinel Insurance Company Inc. with a federal class action, alleging that the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders has caused it to sustain business losses that are covered under its all-risk policy.
In a May 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, One40 Beauty Lounge LLC says the insurer has agreed to pay for its actual loss of business income sustained due to the necessary suspension of operations during the “period of restoration” caused by direct physical loss or damage.
“The presence of virus ...
Associated Law Firms
Burns Bowen Bair
Daniels & Tredennick
DiCello Levitt Gutzler
The Lanier Law Firm
Associated Documents
Complaint