STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Nevada Beauty Salon Files Class Action Against Sentinel Insurance, Seeks COVID-19 Coverage

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Nevada beauty salon has hit Sentinel Insurance Company Inc. with a federal class action, alleging that the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders has caused it to sustain business losses that are covered under its all-risk policy.

In a May 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, One40 Beauty Lounge LLC says the insurer has agreed to pay for its actual loss of business income sustained due to the necessary suspension of operations during the “period of restoration” caused by direct physical loss or damage.

“The presence of virus ...

Associated Law Firms

Burns Bowen Bair

Daniels & Tredennick

DiCello Levitt Gutzler

The Lanier Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



