STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.Y. Dental Practice Files Class Action Against Hartford Subsidiary for COVID-19 Coverage

NEW YORK — A New York dental practice has filed a class action against Sentinel Insurance Co. in federal court, seeking coverage for losses it sustained when government orders forced it to stop providing non-emergency procedures.

In a May 6 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Red Apple Dental PC says Sentinel and its parent company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., have “systematically refused to pay all their insureds under their Business Income and Civil Authority coverages for losses suffered due to COVID-19, regardless of whether the policy has a virus ...

