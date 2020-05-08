STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

T-Shirt Printing Business Files Class Action Against Insurer in Mass. Federal Court

BOSTON — An apparel printing company has filed a class action against its insurer, seeking coverage for business income losses arising from COVID-19 and related civil authority closure orders.

In a May 7 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts against The Hartford Financial Services Group, Rinnigade Art Works says it can operate on only a limited basis and has sustained “direct physical loss of and/or damage to its insured property, resulting in interruptions or suspensions of business operations at the premises, and loss of business income.”

Also named as defendants are Hartford Fire Insurance ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



