STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Minn. Hair Salon Hits IMT Insurance with COVID-19 Insurance Class Action

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota hair salon has sued IMT Insurance Co. in federal court, seeking losses it sustained after being forced to suddenly suspend its operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related executive orders.

In a May 6 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, Kenneth Seifert d/b/a The Hair Place and Harmar Barbers Inc. are challenging IMT’s determination that no coverage is available under its business owners and/or commercial property policies.

“IMT Insurance has, on a widescale basis, refused to provide Business Income, Extra Expense, Civil Authority, Contamination and other ...

Associated Law Firms

Gustafson Gluek



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login