STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Dental Chain Sues Citizens Insurance in Ill. Federal Court for COVID-19 Coverage

CHICAGO — The owner of a Chicago dental office chain has filed a class action against Citizens Insurance Company of America, seeking a declaratory judgment that the carrier is obligated to pay business losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 6 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Image Dental LLC says losses it suffered after government orders required it to stop performing “non-essential” dental procedures are covered under its policy’s “Business Income” coverage.

Image Dental further argues that the “Civil Authority” and “Extra Expense” provisions in the Citizens policy are triggered ...

Associated Law Firms

Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky LLP

The Law Offices of Michael M. Mulder



Associated Documents

Complaint



