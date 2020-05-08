STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Federal Judge Refuses to Reconsider Order Sending $56 Million Reinsurance Case to Arbitration

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Puerto Rico federal judge has refused to reconsider his order requiring arbitration of a $56 million reinsurance case filed by the receiver of Integrand Assurance Co., noting the court has already considered and rejected the receiver’s arguments.

In a May 1 order, Judge Daniel Dominguez of the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico reiterated that the commonwealth’s liquidation procedure does not preempt the Federal Arbitration Act.

On Sept. 6, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit Puerto Rico, causing significant damage to the island’s infrastructure, properties and businesses, many of which were without electricity ...

