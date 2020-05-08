STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Fla. Dentist Sues West American Insurance for COVID-19 Business Loss Coverage
May 8, 2020
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — West American Insurance Co. has been sued in federal court by a Florida dentist seeking coverage for COVID-19 business losses.
In a May 6 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Family Dentistry of Okeechobee Inc. and its parent company, Sloan & Riley Holdings LLC, maintain their claim falls under the policy’s provisions business income, extra expense and civil authority.
Plaintiffs seek a declaratory judgment that the policy provides coverage for the losses stemming from the Florida governor’s stay-at-home orders, and that the policy’s virus exclusion is not applicable ...
