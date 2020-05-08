STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Va. Escape Room Sues Mesa Underwriters for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

RICHMOND, Va. — An interactive “live escape room” has sued its insurer in Virginia federal court, seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained after lawmakers ordered it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 6 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Rush Hour Live Escape Games LLC maintains that its policy, issued by Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co. d/b/a Music, insures property damage caused by the virus and related civil authority orders.

“The Civil Authority Orders and proclamations, as they relate to the closure of all ‘non-life- sustaining businesses,’ evince ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Breit Cantor Grana Buckner

Golomb & Honik

Robert Pierce & Associates



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login