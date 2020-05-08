STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. Hair Salon Hits Hartford with COVID-19 Business Loss Coverage Class Action

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania hair salon filed a class action against Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co. on May 5, asserting that its losses and expenses arising from its COVID-19-related business interruption are insured.

On behalf of itself and a class of policyholders, Hair Studio 1208 seeks a declaratory judgment from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania that the virus and related stay-at-home orders caused “direct physical loss or damage, including business interruption, extra expense, interruption by civil authority, and other expenses.”

The salon further seeks damages for breach of contract, contending that Hartford wrongly denied its ...

Associated Law Firms

Keller Rohrback

Sauder Schelkopf



Associated Documents

Complaint



