STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Texas Dental Practice Sues Sentinel Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

TYLER, Texas — A Texas dental practice has sued its insurer in federal court, demanding coverage for business losses it sustained when COVID-19-related government orders limited it to performing emergency procedures only.

In a May 4 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Boozer-Lindsey P.A. LLC d/b/a Athens Dental Works seeks a ruling that Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. is obligated to insure property damage caused by the virus and civil authority orders.

“The pandemic has resulted in the Plaintiff suffering a physical loss of the insured property, and alternatively damage to the insured property ...

