STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Lawsuit Says Princess Cruise Failed to Respond to COVID-19 Outbreak During Asian Voyage

LOS ANGELES — A California couple have sued Princess Cruise Lines and its parent corporation, Carnival Corp., in federal court, accusing them of failing to adequately respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 on its late winter voyage throughout Asia.

In an April 23 complaint, Farah and Mohammed Toutounchian say defendants ignored reasonable warnings and failed to take reasonable precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its Diamond Princess cruise ship, which departed Yokohama, Japan, on Jan. 20 for a 15-day cruise.

“Two days into the cruise, the Diamond Princess docked in Kagoshima, Japan. Passengers and crew were encouraged to ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login