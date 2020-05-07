STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Supreme Court Refuses to Stay Ruling Upholding Pa. Governor’s COVID-19 Shut-Down Order

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to stay a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling upholding Governor Tom Wolf’s executive order shuttering “all non-life-sustaining” business in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high court denied plaintiffs’ application for a stay on May 6.

In an April 13 ruling, the 4-3 Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the COVID-19 pandemic qualifies as an “emergency” under the Emergency Management Services Code and that Governor Wolf’s order does not constitute a regulatory taking because it is only temporary.

