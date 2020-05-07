STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Italian Restaurant Sues Insurers, Demanding Coverage for COVID-19 Losses

TRENTON, N.J. — An Italian restaurant has sued its insurers in New Jersey federal court, seeking coverage for losses arising from actions taken by civil authorities to stop the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a May 5 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Beniak Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Benito Ristorante says its insurers, Chubb Ltd. and Indemnity Insurance Company of North America, breached its policy by denying its claim.

“This action seeks a declaratory judgment that affirms that the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding response by civil authorities to stop ...

Associated Law Firms

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Seeger Weiss



Associated Documents

Complaint



