New Orleans Drag Queen Nightclub Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Losses

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans nightclub that specializes in drag queen entertainment has sued Nautilus Insurance Co., seeking coverage for losses it sustained when government COVID-19 stay-at-home orders forced it to close.

Scorpio Rising Inc. d/b/a Bourbon Pub Parade maintains that its losses are insured under its policy’s business interruption, extra expense, civil authority, and extended business income coverage provisions.

“The Policy does not provide an exclusion due to losses from a global pandemic,” Scorpio contends. “Rather, the Policy has only excluded losses ‘caused by or resulting from any virus, bacterium or other microorganism that induces or is capable ...

