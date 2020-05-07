STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Lawsuit Accusing Smithfield of Failing to Implement COVID-19 Safety Protocols Dismissed

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A Missouri federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Smithfield Foods Inc. of failing to protect its employees from the spread of COVID-19 in its Milan, Mo., plant, finding the issues should be considered by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA).

In a May 5 order, Judge Greg Kays of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri further held that plaintiffs “have not met their burden of proving that the extraordinary remedy of an affirmative injunction is justified.”

In an April 23 complaint, the Rural Community Alliance and an unnamed employee ...

Associated Law Firms

Hunton Andrews Kurth

Lathrop GPM LLP



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login