STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Chicago Bar/Restaurant Owners Sue Society Insurance for COVID-19 Coverage
May 6, 2020
CHICAGO — Chicago bar and restaurant owners have sued Society Insurance Co. in federal court, demanding coverage for losses they have sustained as a result of COVID-19 and civil authority closure orders.
In a May 4 complaint, Kedzie Boulevard Café, Inc., Elsewhere, LLC, and Flying Squirrel Industries LLC contend that the insurer has wrongly refused to pay business losses arising from the government-mandated closure of their bar/restaurants Scofflaw, The Moonlighter and Slippery Slope.
“On March 16, Society Insurance actually drafted and circulated a memo to its insurance agents and partners, taking the preemptive position that its policies would likely not ...
Associated Law Firms
LeonardMeyer LLP
Associated Documents
Complaint