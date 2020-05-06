STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ohio Belgian Restaurant Hits Insurer With COVID-19 Coverage Class Action

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Belgian cuisine restaurant has filed a federal class action against its insurers, seeking coverage for losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority stay-at-home orders.

The May 5 complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio by Taste of Belgium against The Cincinnati Insurance Co., the Cincinnati Casualty Co., The Cincinnati Indemnity Co. and Cincinnati Financial Corp.

According to the lawsuit, the policy includes “Building and Personal Property” and “Business Income (and Extra Expense)” coverage forms, which insure “direct loss” to covered property. The policy also provides ...

