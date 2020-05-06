STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

New Orleans Hotel Group Sues Insurer in Federal Court for COVID-19 Losses

NEW ORLEANS — The owner of a group of New Orleans boutique hotels, including the St. James Hotel and The Quisby have sued their insurer in federal court, seeking coverage for losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a May 4 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Nola Group Hotel LLC says Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. is liable for its losses under the policy’s provisions for business interruption, extra expense, civil authority and extended business income coverage provisions.

“Plaintiff has suffered and will continue to ...

