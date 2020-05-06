STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

New Orleans Restaurant Chain Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Losses

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans restaurant chain has filed a class action against Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. in federal court, alleging its COVID-19 business losses are insured and not excluded from coverage.

In a May 4 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Co. (NOHSC) argues that the pandemic and related government closure orders trigger the Extra Expense, Civil Authority and Extended Business Income provisions of its policy.

After closing its restaurants in compliance with state and local stay-at-home orders, NOHSC made a claim under its Starr ...

Associated Law Firms

Diliberto Law FIrm

Herman Herman & Katz



Associated Documents

Complaint



