La. Restaurant Files Class Action against Lloyd’s Underwriters, Seeking COVID-19 Coverage

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana restaurant has sued Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London in federal court, seeking a ruling that losses it sustained when COVID-19 civil authority orders forced it to close are covered under its all-risk policy.

In a May 4 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Station 6 LLC maintains that the pandemic and related government closure orders trigger the Extra Expense, Civil Authority and Extended Business Income provisions of its policy.

In response to Station 6’s claim, Underwriters reserved their rights, asserting that the loss is likely excluded ...

