STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Restaurants Bring COVID-19 Class Action Against Cincinnati Insurance

CHICAGO — The owners of two Chicago restaurants have filed a federal class action against The Cincinnati Insurance Co., contending that COVID-19 business losses are covered under their all-risk policies.

In a May 4 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, 3 Squares LLC d/b/a 3 Squares Diner and Yusho LLC d/b/a Jam Restaurant say the COVID-19 pandemic causes direct physical loss and damage to property.

Cincinnati Insurance has denied the plaintiffs’ claims for coverage. They seek a declaratory judgment ruling on behalf of themselves, a nationwide class of policyholders, and ...

